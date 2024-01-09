Car theft suspects arrested after foot chase in Jefferson Park on Chicago’s NW Side

by BRIAN NADIG

Following a short foot pursuit, two teenagers were arrested at about 12:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, in connection with the theft of a 2021 Kia Forte that had been parked near Lawrence and Central avenues in Jefferson Park, according to Chicago police.

Responding officers reported seeing the Kia traveling north on Austin Avenue when it struck a parked vehicle near Gunnison Street and that the occupants of the Kia then fled on foot, according to police.

One of the suspects was apprehended in an alley in the 6100 block of West Gunnison Street, police said. The other suspect reportedly was seen near the intersection of Higgins and Menard avenues and was arrested a short time later.

The front passenger side window of the Kia was found broken, and the steering column had been peeled, police said.

In addition, two charging devices, which can be used to help start certain cars, were found inside the Kia, police said.

One of the suspects reportedly told officers that the steering column was already damaged when he entered the vehicle and that a screwdriver was used to start the car, police said.

One of the suspects, who was identified by police as Anthony Diaz, age 18, of the 2700 block of North Menard Avenue, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, burglary and leaving the scene of an accident, police said. The suspect was assigned a return court date and released, police said.

The other suspect was identified as 16-years-old.

The number of motor vehicle thefts reported in the 16th (Jefferson Park) District was 850 in 2023, up 63 percent from 2022 and 184 percent from 2021.