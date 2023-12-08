Car wash proposed for Irving-Central parcel in Portage Park, where Starbucks once planned 

by BRIAN NADIG

An automatic car wash is being proposed for a former car lot at the southeast corner of Irving Park Road and Central Avenue in Portage Park.

Alderwoman Ruth Cruz (30th) said last week that she has not made a decision on whether to support the project, as her office is still collecting community feedback on the proposal. She added that she also is waiting for project representatives to provide additional information.

Cruz held a Nov. 21 community meeting on the proposal.

The 35,524-square-foot parcel had been zoned C2-1, which allows for car washes, but the property was downzoned in 2022 to the more restrictive B1-1. At the time the site was located in the 38th Ward but is now in the 30th Ward due to the remapping of ward boundaries.

“I don’t want something to go in there … without the say of the community,” Sposato said in 2022. He added that the downzoning would force a future buyer of the parcel to go through a public input process given the unlikelihood of the property being redeveloped under B1-1.

C2-1 allows for outdoor storage, liquor stores and several vehicle-oriented uses, while B1-1 is intended for less intensive retail and office uses. Under either classification, a zoning change likely would be needed for residential units since dash-one zoning is designed for low-density development.

Over the years the lot has been used to store vehicles for several dealerships, and in 2017 the Zoning Board of Appeals approved a controversial plan to put a Starbucks with a drive-through facility there, but it was never built.

Sposato said last week that he thinks Starbucks would have been better for the community than a car wash. However, he said, the coffee chain appeared to have been “spooked” by the large crowd of opponents at the 2017 public hearing and did not feel welcome despite the zoning board’s approval of the project.

Some residents argued that a Starbucks would hurt local independent coffee shops and worsen the traffic problems at the already busy intersection.

The parcel, whose address is 5553-57 W. Irving Park Road, is located across from Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.