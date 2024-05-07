Carnival planned for Throwback Music Fest on Milwaukee Ave. on Chicago’s NW Side
For the first time a carnival will be part of the annual “Throwback Music Music Fest” the weekend of Sept. 6-8 in the 5900 and 6000 blocks of North Milwaukee Avenue. “We’re trying to make the fest more family friendly, with more activities that kids and families can take advantage of … not just a food and music fest,” Gladstone Park Chamber of Commerce president Dan Ciolino said. Chamber board member and Gladstone Park Neighborhood Association vice president John Garrido said that it will be “a full carnival” with a wide variety of rides and attractions and that the carnival will be located just to the south of West Peterson Avenue for approximately a block. “As far as I know there’s never been a carnival before on Milwaukee in the history of Milwaukee in Chicago,” Garrido said. The tall height of some of the rides should make draw more attention to the festival and more attendees, Garrido said. Those entering the festival grounds will have access to the carnival, main stage area and the food and retail vendors. There will be a suggested gate donation, and carnival rides and attractions will have to be purchased separately. Normally Milwaukee Avenue is shut down to traffic for the festival starting early Friday morning, but due the setup time needed for the carnival, the street will be closed on Thursday morning. North Elston Avenue can be used as an alternate. Headliners for this year’s festival include Infinity, which performs Journey and other classic rock hits, and 7th Heaven. It also will include a classic car show and a pet costume parade. More information about the festival will be available at www.throwbackmusicfest.com (The picture is from Fantasy Amusements, which will be operating the carnival. The exact rides planned for Throwback have not been finalized.)
