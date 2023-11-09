Chaos erupts at least week’s meeting on proposed sanctuary status referendum

by BRIAN NADIG

﻿The fate of a proposed resolution that calls for a non-binding referendum to allow voters to decide whether Chicago should keep its sanctuary city status remained clouded following a special City Council meeting on Nov. 2 to discuss the proposal.

The special meeting ended in chaos, with president pro tem Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) adjourning the meeting after a fresh roll call fell one person shy of a quorum. There had been a quorum earlier in the meeting, but there were not at least 26 members present in the council chamber during the final roll call. Some members were participating online, but it was apparently ruled their presence does not count toward a quorum, which is 26.

“Every procedure they pull down there today was completely illegal … against our rules,” Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) said.

After the meeting there were accusations that Mayor Johnson’s floor leader, Alderperson Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th), tried to block Alderwoman Emma Mitts (37th) from entering the meeting. There also were reports that Ramirez-Rosa, who also chairs the City Council Zoning Committee, told some members that they would have problems with development projects in their wards due to their apparent support for the referendum.

Ramirez-Rosa later resigned as floor leader and committee chair. He also reportedly sent text messages to some members telling then not to bother to attend the special meeting because there would not be a quorum. At the council’s Nov. 7 meeting, a vote to censure him fell one vote short.

Supporters of the sanctuary city resolution are hoping to get the proposal out of committee and eventually put to a vote by the full council, but Napolitano says Johnson’s administration and its top allies in the council are trying to prevent a vote from happening, through a series procedural maneuvers.

“It’s b.s. It’s the worse I’ve seen in .. my nine years in the council,” Napolitano said of what he described as “undemocratic” maneuvers. He added that the council is “overrun by socialists and progressives. They just work for the mayor.”

There is a limit of three referenda allowed on the March 19, 2024, ballot, and attempts are being made to make sure there would be no room for a sanctuary question on the ballot, Napolitano said.

One of those referenda would ask voters if the city shall create a flooding mitigation and response plan. “You don’t need a referendum for that,” Napolitano said. “Just do it.”

Alderwoman Maria Hadden (49th) withdrew her flooding referendum proposal during the Nov. 7 council meeting, suggesting that more debate on which referenda should be on the ballot is needed at the committee level.

Two other other planned referenda are on the need for more mental health clinics and a property transfer tax increase for million-dollar properties to better fund resources for the homeless. The latter was approved for the ballot at the Nov. 7 council meeting.

In meantime, Napolitano said, a vote in council on the sanctuary resolution, if it were to get out of committee, would mean going on the record as a supporter or opponent of the sanctuary city status, and at this time some alderpersons want to avoid that.

“They’re fearful of their (constituents) telling them they made the wrong decision,” and being held accountable, said Napolitano, who in the past has voted against resolutions affirming the city’s sanctuary status.

Napolitano added, “It was easy for (sanctuary supporters) when the border was 1,400 miles away, but … the border has been brought to their backyard,” and hundreds of millions of dollars are needed to house and feed the migrants, and constituents are now protesting plans for migrant camps in their wards.

“Residents of our community and throughout the city are demanding answers and transparency. They want to know where their elected leaders stand on this controversial topic but instead of answering the call, many of our leaders are hiding. It’s time we come to a table and allow our residents the opportunity to vote on whether Chicago continues its sanctuary status or not,” Alderman James Gardiner (45th) said.

Some alderpersons have conducted polling on the migrant issue, and the numbers do not show support for the current situation, Napolitano said. At a Nov. 1 council meeting, a vote on a planned winter camp at 115th and Halsted streets for asylum seekers was delayed after many alderpersons voiced opposition, although a compromise that would restrict use of the land as a migrant camp until Oct. 31, 2024, was in the works.

Decisions regarding migrants are being made through executive orders and internally by the mayor’s office, leaving the alderpersons in the affected wards uninformed about plans until very late in the process, Napolitano said.

Napolitano said that if the city were to drop its sanctuary status, it would send a message that Chicago made a mistake and perhaps Texas would stop sending migrants to Chicago. He added that border security needs to be strengthened in order to slow down the flow of migrants coming into the country.

At least 11 alderpersons have signed on as sponsors of the sanctuary city referendum resolution, including Northwest Side aldermen Nicholas Sposato (38th), Napolitano and Gardiner.

Napolitano said last week that the first step will be to get a committee hearing on the proposal scheduled and then possibly a vote by the full council before the end of the year.

There was an attempt to substitute the proposed referendum for one that instead states that the city should impose reasonable limits on resources for migrant sheltering. “They tried. We shut it down,” Napolitano said.

Meanwhile, whether the sanctuary referendum makes the ballot or not, it does not change the current situation, and the hundreds of new arrivals sleeping in police station lobbies or in tents outside of police stations or at O’Hare Airport.