Chicago Police Superintendent Snelling addresses a variety of issues at NW Side meeting

by BRIAN NADIG

Police officers need to be respectful but can’t “become punching bags” during dangerous situations, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said at an April 30 public hearing hosted by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave.

“If they cannot protect themselves, they can’t protect anyone else,” Snelling said following comments about the recent fatal shooting of Dexter Reed during a reported traffic stop. Reed apparently fired first at officers, who returned fire, and he died after being shot 13 times following more than 90 reported gunshots from police, according to a COPA report.

“An officer was shot in this situation,” Snelling said, adding that the incident remains under investigation.

“Officers cannot be suspended until COPA is (finished) with its investigations,” Snelling said, adding that the officers involved in the shooting have been assigned administrative duties.

“It was an unjustifiable traffic stop,” a meeting attendee said. “The community doesn’t trust the police. … We didn’t ask for this racial profiling.”

In other matters, a resident expressed concerns about the fear residents are living with given some of the recent violent crime in their neighborhoods.

“Two librarians were mugged at 9 a.m.” in Mayfair on their way to work, a woman said. The robbery incidents occurred within minutes of each other, according to police.

Snelling said that Chicago police are working with multiple law enforcement agencies on addressing the issue of robberies and progress has been made but that repeat offenders are often back on the street after being arrested.

Snelling said that there needs to be “mandatory… not voluntary” programming to deal with juvenile offenders and get them the resources to hopefully help them. “There has to be something to deter them from to going back to that life,” he said.

The department is trying to hire more civilians for administrative roles so that more officers can be assigned to the streets, Snelling said.

He also said that officers are trained in dealing with people with disabilities. “Recognizing people in crisis … (who) are not willfully engaging in a criminal act … is very important for officers,” he said.

The department also is conducting training for the upcoming Democratic National Convention, Snelling said.

The police will be protecting the rights of protestors “as long as they’re doing it peacefully … no violence … no looting,”

Snelling said, adding that 28 people were murdered in one day during the 2020 riots in Chicago. “We are not going to tolerate that.”

The department is working to better address issues of officer wellness, Snelling said. “Seeking mental health (help) is not a dirty word,” he said, adding resources are being made available to officers.

Snelling said that he understands the stress and pressures which officers are under. “I’ve seen death beyond disbelief.”