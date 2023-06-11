Church at Foster & Mason avenues in Jefferson Park for sale

by BRIAN NADIG

A longtime church at the northeast corner of Foster and Mason avenues in Jefferson Park is for sale.

For years the one-story church has been home to the Filipino Immanuel Baptist Church of Chicago. The congregation is looking to move to a larger building, according to a representative for Preferred Co. Realty and Investments, which has the listing for the property.

The asking price for the approximately 5,250-square-foot parcel is 365,000. The property is zoned RS-2, which is primarily intended for single-family homes but does allow religious assembly.

The Filipino Immanuel Baptist congregation was founded in 1974, but it is not clear when the congregation started holding services in the church on Foster, Northwest Chicago Historical Society researcher Frank Suerth said. In the early 1960s Pilgrim Holiness Church operated there, Suerth said.

Information on when the church was built was not available.

A representative of Filipino Immanuel

Baptist could not be reached for this story.