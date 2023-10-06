by BRIAN NADIG

The city Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection on Oct. 4 issued a cease and desist order to HQ Kicks, 6721 N. Northwest Hwy., in Edison Park for allegedly operating without a tobacco license.

The department also issued five citation counts of selling outdated merchandise (tobacco), according to a department spokesperson.

The city Department of Buildings also issued an “off limits” order for the storefront and issued citations for alleged exposed wiring, missing carbon monoxide detector near a hot water tank and defective light fixtures, according to the department’s website.

Earlier this year there was a reported smash and grab burglary at the location.