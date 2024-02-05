Community celebrates opening of Sweet Cafe on Higgins

by BRIAN NADIG

The new Sweet Cafe diner at 6348 W. Higgins Ave. opened for business on Monday, Feb. 5, in the Jefferson Park/Norwood Park area.



The site, located at the northwest corner of Higgins and Mulligan avenues, was formerly home to the Big Top Restaurant, which closed in 2019 after being in business for more than 40 years.

The building was gutted and completely renovated. The front of the restaurant now includes a pergola-style addition, where the windows can be kept open during warm weather, and there also will be an outdoor patio with a half-dozen tables.

The restaurant’s hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, featuring a variety of breakfast and lunch specialties, including homemade hash browns, according to cafe manager George Giannoppulos.

Omelettes, Belgian waffles, skillet bowls, paninis, salads, soup, sandwiches, avocado toast, fiesta tacos and crepes are among the items on the menu. The French toast includes traditional with challah bread, crème brûlée, cinnamon icing or Nutella, while the pancakes include buttermilk, berry blast, chocolate chip or caramel apple.

The menu also includes vegetarian options and a wide selection of coffee drinks, samosas, bloody Mary’s and a limited selection of other alcoholic beverages, including beer and champagne. The full menu is available at www.mysweetcafe.com

Aldermen Anthony Napolitano (41st) and James Gardiner (45th) attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the restaurant on opening day. Members of the Norwood Park, Jefferson Park, Gladstone Park chambers of commerce and the 16th (Jefferson Park) District also attended the ceremony.

The owner is George Prassas, who in 2009 reopened the iconic Sugar Bowl in Des Plaines and later opened the Sweet Diner in Milwaukee.