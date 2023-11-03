Crosby’s Kitchen planned for former Wildwood Tavern site at Touhy & Caldwell in Niles; TIF subsidies approved 

by BRIAN NADIG

Crosby’s Kitchen, a member of the Four Star Restaurant Group, could open as early as next spring inside the former Wildwood Tavern, 6480 W. Touhy Ave., as the Village of Niles plans to help subsidize the redevelopment project.

“We will be using a live wood grill,” owner Derek Retell said, describing the cuisine as “classic American.” The menu for the Crosby’s at 3455 N. Southport Ave. includes ribs, rigatoni, pork chops, salmon, crab cakes, salads, sandwiches, burgers, cornbread and soups.

The Village of Niles Trustees last month approved up to $1.6 million in tax increment financing subsidies for the project, including $600,000 for land assemblage and $1 million for infrastructure improvements.

The subsidies are intended to offset the “extraordinary” expenses for the project, according to a village staff report. One of the goals of TIF-subsidized projects is to increase the value of vacant or underdevelopment properties in order to generate more tax revenue after the project is completed.

“The developer envisions investing over $3.5 million into a complete redevelopment of the interior and exterior of the property to revitalize the blighted restaurant and put it back into productive use,” the report states. Wildwood Tavern closed late last year.

Plans call for a “complete gut rehab of the exterior and interior,” Retell said.

Four Star also operates Frasca, Smoke Daddy, Remington’s, Ella Elli, Tuco and Blondie, and The Perch Kitchen and Tap, all located in Chicago.

Retell said that he is excited to have an opportunity to be operating a restaurant so close to his home, as he has lived in the Sauganash-Lincolnwood area for the past 14 years.

“Everyone has been welcoming and encouraging,” Retell said. “We feel it’s a partnership (with the village).”

In the 1950s a Howard Johnson’s restaurant opened on the site.

Wildwood Tavern was operated by Mark and Ellie Freedman, who also once operated Myron and Phil’s in Lincolnwood.