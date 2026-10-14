CTA targets fare evaders to reduce violent crime; disappointment expressed in release of suspected shooter at Jefferson Park terminal

by BRIAN NADIG

Violent offenses reportedly are down 34 percent on the CTA from a year ago as the agency targets a section of the Red Line where criminals are boarding, while a shootout at the Jefferson Park CTA Terminal last summer remains under investigation.

CTA security vice president Kevin Ryan addressed many crime and safety issues as the guest speaker at the Oct. 13 meeting of the 16th (Jefferson Park) District Police Council, an elected body.

The transit agency was disappointed in the Cook County state’s attorney’s decision not to approve charges against a convicted gun offender who had been identified by a private CTA security guard as one of three people who fired at him at 5:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, near or at the bus terminal, 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to Ryan.

Twenty-three shell casings were found after the incident, and one bullet hit a glass door of a business near the terminal. Three individuals were harassing the guard, reportedly a conceal carry holder, who went to his vehicle and grabbed a gun as the others pulled out their weapons, according to police and the CTA.

A short time later officers apprehended one of the suspected shooters not far from his home in Jefferson Park, and the guard identified him as one of the assailants, according to police. The man had been arrested several times for gun offenses, according to police.

Police released photos of the other two reported assailants, but no one has been charged.

To better address CTA-related crime, the agency has been targeting fare evaders along the south end of the Red Line because that’s where many of the problems stem from, Ryan said.

“Most of our crime is a group of 100 people,” Ryan said, adding that many offenders are fare evaders. “Where are they boarding? … We target that.”

Fare evaders are being told to leave and are issued a ticket, Ryan said.

The additional resources assigned to the Red Line have paid dividends, with a 28-percent drop in all CTA-related crime in the city from a year ago, including 34 percent decreases in both serious, or more specifically, violent crimes, Ryan said. While an offender may board at the south end, they can ride to other areas of the city, he said.

In one instance, a “Red Line” group of young people would ride the system all night, and the agency eventually learned they were supposed to be staying at a group facility at night, but no one was reporting them missing, Ryan said.

Ryan added that the CTA, working with other agencies, is making a strong effort to address issues of homelessness and mental health crises on trains, buses and terminals.

“And a lot of mentally ill people are on the CTA … things escalate,” Ryan said. In these situations the hope is to intervene and de-escalate so that crimes aren’t committed, he said.

The CTA now has priority space at a couple of shelters, he said. “The CTA will have first choice of beds.”

Some cities are replacing traditional turnstiles for taller glass gates to help prevent fare evaders — due to both revenue and crime concerns.

However, Ryan said, such programs can be costly and in some instances firefighters have been called out in New York City because commuters got trapped, Ryan said.

Earlier this month a reported fare evader got into a confrontation with CTA workers at the Damen Green Line Station and left but only to return and chase down a worker and fatally stab him. At the time of the murder the suspect reportedly was on electronic monitoring for previous offenses.

Ryan, a former area deputy chief for Chicago police, has been with the CTA for 7 1/2 years, and he said he has implemented several changes.

About 16 police detectives are now assigned to the CTA, helping to ensure more complete investigations, Ryan said. In the past a South Side detective would be investigating a series of crimes on the CTA, while a North Side detective would be looking into a similar trend, but the two would not communicate, he said.

In addition, police have better access to the transit system’s 39,000 security cameras, and AI technology is now being used at terminals to detect shapes that resemble a gun that someone is holding (not holstered), and a pilot program will soon extend that to some buses and trains, Ryan said.

Any potential gun alert is reviewed within about 30 seconds by a retired officer or military member employed by the company running the AI program, Ryan said. They determine whether it’s a real gun and/or threat.

He added that a “human element” in the decision-making is important, as he would not want to rely solely on AI to determine if a police response is needed.

“We’ve recovered 33 guns to date. It’s being going on for two years,”Ryan said.

More police officers, including county sheriff officers, also are being assigned to CTA stations, Ryan said.

State Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-19), who attended the meeting, said that the state’s transportation package includes funding for public safety measures on the CTA. “The state has a role to play. Engage us and hold us accountable,” she said.

LaPointe added that she is glad the CTA is teaming up with agencies to better address homelessness and mental health issues.

Currently, she said, single adults seeking a shelter bed are told to wait in the lobby of the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police Station, 5151 N. Milwaukee Ave., for five days before a shelter space opens up. “It’s a broken system.”

LaPointe has sponsored a state grant to bring a shelter for older adults to the 30th Ward.

Council chair Danny Martin said that Ryan was invited to talk at the meeting due to concerns which the council has heard about the safety, cleanliness and reliability of public transportation in Chicago.

Most commuters don’t encounter problems, Ryan said, but “the CTA is huge. It expands the city and suburbs .. second largest in the country.”

About 20 people attended the meeting, which was held at the Jefferson Park fieldhouse, 4822 N. Long Ave.