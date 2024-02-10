Decorative statues in Edgebrook intended to generate foot traffic, create fun for families

by BRIAN NADIG

Everyday Edgebrook recently had decorative fiberglass statues installed in the business district to help beautify the area and encourage more foot traffic.

A deer, a bear, a frog, a rabbit and a mushroom are among the objects depicted by the nine statues, which were made by Orlandi Statuary.

“We went with animals and nature given the forest preserve nearby,” Everyday Edgebrook president Laura Guenther said.

The statues are located on Kinzua Avenue (train station) near Devon Avenue and on Central Avenue between Leoti and Tahoma avenues. The installation coincides with Everyday Edgebrook’s Feb. 10 “Hygge Stroll,” where many local stores will be offering discounts and games from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The statues are intended to be permanent, and additional ones may be installed depending on the feedback from the initial installations, Guenther said.

They are located in planter boxes that Everyday Edgebrook, a nonprofit, helps to maintain, Guenther said. Plans call for additional landscaping to spruce up the planter boxes, she said.

Everyday Edgebrook is planning to hold a contest to name each of the statues.