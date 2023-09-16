Demo of former White Star Cleaners at Montrose-Long to be completed this month

by BRIAN NADIG

The demolition of the former White Star Cleaners at 5401 W. Montrose Ave. began this week and should be completed within about 10 days, according to Alderman James Gardiner (45th).

The cleaners closed following a fire last March, and the land is for sale.

Asbestos was found on the site but was removed, allowing the demolition to proceed, according to Gardiner.

The approximately 7,800-square-foot parcel is zoned B3-1, which allows a variety of retail, restaurant and office uses.

(photos by Rob Mandik)