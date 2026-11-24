by BRIAN NADIG

The demolition of a two-story building at 4745-51 N. Milwaukee Ave. that during its 100-year history has housed the Berning School of Music, Magnolia Banquets and Teresa II restaurant began on Nov. 23, as a new mixed-use complex with 23 apartments is planned.

The 23,000-square-foot development site in Jefferson Park also includes two smaller buildings at 4753 and 4757 N. Milwaukee Ave. that will be torn down. One of those buildings was once home to Neuman Bakery.

Plans call for the construction of a four-story building with commercial space and a parking garage on the first floor and residential units on the upper floors. Around 30 parking spaces, including possible outdoor spaces for the retail tenants, are planned.

The apartments will include two-bedroom, two-bath units and four-bedroom units with at least three bathrooms.

Alfa Chicago developer Wes Khan said that final design plans are still in the works but that the goal is to start construction by the end of spring.

Some residents along with Preservation Chicago have raised concerns on social media that the terra cotta pinnacles and other decorative elements of the Magnolia Banquets building aren’t being preserved.

Khan said that retrofitting the existing building was ruled out. “The interior structure is in bad shape,” he said, adding that parts of the building are not safe.

In addition, removing the terra cotta would have been difficult without damaging it and that a company which salvages parts of structures slated for demolition decided against saving the terra cotta.

“We are making a big investment, (and) and we aren’t going to do anything that isn’t an improvement (for the site), Khan said, adding that Alfa plans to own and manage the property after the project is done.

The Magnolia building has been underutilized for nearly a decade, and the project will help bring new life to the block, Khan said.

One of the storefronts in the other buildings being demolished has been vacant for more than 20 years.

Until the 1970s the site included a bowling alley, but it was demolished after its roof collapsed due to a snowstorm, according to Northwest Chicago Historical Society researcher Frank Suerth. That space was then used as a parking lot for the banquet facility, which included banquet halls on both the first and second floors, he said.

Khan said that a woman whose mother who was a bartender at Magnolia contacted him and that some items, including a picture, were removed and given to her.

It is believed that the building also was the first place in the area where residents could buy records, the old 78 RPM discs, Suerth said.

The development is being constructed under the site’s existing B3-2 zoning.

Firefighting training exercises were conducted at the site prior to the demolition.

Also on the block, a daycare is in the works for the former CVS Pharmacy at 4777 N. Milwaukee Ave.

(photos by Frank Suerth)