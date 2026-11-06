Developer says car wash plan for garden center at 4110 N. Elston not moving forward, according to Ald. Nugent

by BRIAN NADIG

A developer interested in building a tunnel car wash at 4110 N. Elston Ave. reportedly has informed Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) that the project will not be moving forward.

The site currently serves as home to the Farmers Market Garden Center, but the approximately 29,600-square-foot parcel is for sale, with a reported asking price of $2,995,000.

In the following e-mail to the West Walker Community Association, Nugent’s office outlined the alderman’s opposition to the car wash plan.