Developer says car wash plan for garden center at 4110 N. Elston not moving forward, according to Ald. Nugent

by BRIAN NADIG
A developer interested in building a tunnel car wash at 4110 N. Elston Ave. reportedly has informed Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) that the project will not be moving forward.
The site currently serves as home to the Farmers Market Garden Center, but the approximately 29,600-square-foot parcel is for sale, with a reported asking price of $2,995,000.
In the following e-mail to the West Walker Community Association, Nugent’s office outlined the alderman’s opposition to the car wash plan.
“(The site) is zoned C1-1, which would allow a car wash by right. However, Alderman Nugent would not support alley access, new curb cuts or this use.
“We have been in contact with the potential buyer and shared the alderman’s position. While disappointed, he respects the position of Alderman Nugent and the community.
“If the potential developer proceeds, we will call a community meeting. At this time, however, he has indicated he will not proceed. I will keep a close watch for any additional information.”
An online petition calls for residents to contact Nugent and neighboring alderpersons James Gardiner (45th) and Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd) and express their opposition to a car wash.
“A car wash would cause many issues in our neighborhood, including but not limited to noise pollution, light pollution, increased traffic and environmental concerns,” the petition states.
The site has about 213 feet of frontage along Elston Avenue.
Here’s a link to the petition:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScEWEWejGUbr7UsJn4GOP24WZRui6sBxvR7nGjT74IUhdouMg/viewform
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