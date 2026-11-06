by BRIAN NADIG A metal bench that Stock School student Cal Cartwright loved sitting on while waiting for the school bus went missing from the front of his home. It’s read story
Developer says car wash plan for garden center at 4110 N. Elston not moving forward, according to Ald. Nugent
Weekly Digital Edition
Read every story. Skip every pop-up.
Get the full weekly edition delivered to your inbox — no interruptions, no waiting. Just local news the way it was meant to be read.
This is just part of today’s coverage. Get the full story - every article, every ad, every page. Subscribe now.
The Latest From Our Community
by BRIAN NADIG A developer interested in building a tunnel car wash at 4110 N. Elston Ave. reportedly has informed Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) that the project will not be read story
by BRIAN NADIG Far Northwest Side residents get two new Chicago school board representatives, following wide-margin victories on Nov. 3 by Margie Luczak over incumbent Ed Bannon in District 1A read story
by BRIAN NADIG Two more Jefferson Park businesses have been the victim of smash-and-grab burglaries, according to Chicago police. The incidents occurred at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, along read story
by BRIAN NADIG Residents in Edgebrook, Jefferson Park, Edison Park, Norwood Park and some other Northwest Side neighborhoods will likely have a new school board representative, as retired Chicago police read story
A man reported that five people broke into his work vehicle and one of them threatened him with a gun at about 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, while it was read story
Browse by Category
Weekly Digital Edition
Read every story.
Skip every pop-up.
No pop-up ads — ever. Just stories, the way they were meant to be read
Full weekly edition delivered to your inbox every week — no waiting, no missing issues
Support local journalism and help keep our community connected
Only $19.50/year
That's less than 38¢ a week
Purchase Digital Subscription
Paypal
$19.50
/year
You can submit your payment via Paypal with a Credit Card. You DO NOT NEED TO HAVE A PAYPAL ACCOUNT.. Just click the “Paypal Subscribe” button below to iniate your secure payment! You will be directed to a Secure Paypal page in which you can pay with a Paypal account if you have one, or you can select "Pay with Debit or Credit Cardt" option below and process your payment via credit card.
Venmo
$19.50
/year
You can submit payment of $19.50 for a 1 year subscription to Nadig Newspapers' Venmo account using this link. Please include the email address in the comment/note section that you would like the digital subscription sent to.