Dunkin’ drive-thru near Six Corners, variation requests for planned Edison Park daycare on ZBA agenda

A proposed drive-through facility for a Dunkin’ at 3843 N. Cicero Ave. in the Six Corners area and a parking reduction request for a planned daycare at 6701-09 N. Northwest Hwy. in Edison Park are among the items on the Feb. 16 agenda of the Zoning Board of Appeals.

The site on Cicero includes an existing Dunkin’ that lacks a drive-through. Construction details were not available, but there also is a variation request to reduce some of the landscaping requirements in addition to a special use request for the drive-through.

The Northwest Highway site is where three restaurants closed last year, including The Curragh Irish Pub and Giordano’s.

Variations are being requested to reduce the number of off-street parking spaces from four to zero and the number of off-street loading spaces from seven to six to allow for the establishment of a daycare. The site is considered to be in a transit-served area due to the nearby Metra station.

Edison Park could be the recipient of at least one mixed-use development in the coming years and several new restaurants, including plans to open new eateries where Zia’s and Elliott’s were once located.

An 80-unit apartment complex was proposed for the former MJ Suerth Funeral Home site, but revisions reportedly are in the works. In addition, a new grocery store is planned for the former Happy Foods site.

The ZBA meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Friday and will be held at City Hall. Public testimony will be taken.

The meeting will be live streamed on the city’s website but all public testimony at the meeting will be in-person only.

It is not unusual for ZBA hearings on certain proposals to be delayed at the last-minute.

