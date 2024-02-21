Eileen O’Neill Burke, Clayton Harris III answer questions as they vie for Kim Foxx’s job

Eileen O’Neill Burke (left) and Clayton Harris III at the City’s Edge, 5310 W. Devon Ave., on Feb. 13. (Photo provided by the 41st Ward Democratic Community Organization)

by BRENDAN HENEGHAN

Democratic candidates running for Kim Foxx’s job, Eileen O’Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III, discussed how they would boost morale and staff shortage in the state’s attorney’s office, addressed retail theft, the SAFE-T Act, influx of guns, and what to do about juveniles in the court system.

Hosted by 41st Ward Democratic committeeman Joe Cook and 39th Ward committeeperson Ram Villivalam on Feb. 13 at City’s Edge, 5310 W. Devon Ave., the candidates gave opening statements, answered questions about crime and said whether they will seek outgoing Cook County State’s Attorney Foxx’s endorsement.

Harris will. O’Neill Burke won’t.

O’Neill Burke, who was born and raised on the Northwest Side, said that she has been a Cook County assistant state’s attorney, a criminal defense attorney, a judge, and a justice in the Appellate Court of Cook County.

“Chicago is the dead-center of this country. We have air. We have ports. We have rails. We should be booming right now. But we’re not. Instead, we have businesses and people leaving. And they’re leaving because of crime. People are afraid. And when people are afraid, they will leave,” O’Neill Burke said.

Harris, who was a county assistant state’s attorney in the criminal appeals, traffic, narcotics and special prosecutions divisions under former SA Richard Devine, and worked various jobs in city government under former Mayor Richard Daley and in the state legislature under former Governor Rod Blagojevich, said that while city residents do not feel safe, many others don’t feel “the justice system serves them well.”

“We can be safe and just as well. It’s not an either-or proposition. We can ensure that we are a safe society as well as a just society,” Harris said.

“I am running for the people who are scared to go downtown or scared to get on public transportation. And I’m running for people who’ve been pulled over unjustly through pretextual stops.” Harris said many people live and work in neighborhoods where they hear gunshots all the time. “No one should have to live that way. I’ve also been pulled over by police for no reason, a pretextual stop. No one should have to live that way either. We can demand safety and be just at the same time,” Harris said.

Staff Shortage

The candidates discussed how to boost morale in the state’s attorney’s office and how to increase staff.

“We are about 100 assistant state’s attorneys shy,” Harris said. “Even at 750, we are shy from an optimal count. When I was an assistant state’s attorney (under Devine), there were 900 of us. And at times it felt like there were not enough. That speaks for the morale in the office. So what we’re going to do is we’re going to take the appropriate resources, and we’re going to make sure we are efficient in how we recruit and retain (Assistant State’s Attorneys). This will help with morale.” Harris said that he is going to hire more paralegals to take the load off ASA’s and also hire more attorneys.

O’Neill Burke said that there are hundreds of vacancies.

“In the felony trial division alone, there are 160 vacancies. What that means is you should normally have three attorneys handling a docket of about 300 cases. What we have right now are two attorneys, sometimes one attorney, handling a docket of 700 cases. That is more work than can be accomplished in a day. That is more than anybody can handle. We’ve all seen somebody who’s picking up their third armed robbery, and the question is, why are they still out?

“The reason why they’re still out is because nobody has had time to file a violation of bail bond or a violation of probation to get them help. Those things fall to the bottom of the pile when you have 700 cases. What I want to do is make this the best training ground for prosecutors in the entire country,” Burke said. She said that she also wants to create a restorative justice bureau that will put non-violent felony offenses geared toward drug courts, mental health courts, and veteran courts.

Felony Retail Theft

The issue of retail theft has become a hot-button issue when talking about crime, with many cities increasing the threshold for felony charges to be filed. A stark difference emerged between the two contenders.

“This is the $1,000 question,” Harris said. “If I’m elected, I will keep the retail theft felony at $1,000. The question is whether it should be $300 or $1,000. It’s important when we talk about people who make their living off of retail. This phone in my hand, if someone stole this phone, do I believe that this phone is worth a felony on their record for the rest of their lives? I do not believe this phone is worth a felony.

“However, if someone breaks through the window or door, smash and grab, it doesn’t matter if this phone is worth $300 or a $1,000, or $4, we will charge them with felony burglary. If someone takes this phone off my person, then it doesn’t matter, we will charge them with a robbery. If there is no taking, no burglary, no robbery, and if somebody just clears a shelf, first time offenders below $1,000, we’re still charging them. These are misdemeanors. Repeat offenders will be charged as felons. We’re going to hold everyone accountable appropriately,” Harris said.

O’Neill Burke said that “the felony retail theft statute says that the value of goods has to be $300 or above to be a felony. The current administration has said it will not prosecute if it’s less than $1,000. Well, you can clear out several aisles at Walgreens before you get to $1,000. The ramification of this policy is that retail stores have closed all over the city because of theft,” she said.

“They cannot do business when somebody comes in and clears out their store. So, that doesn’t mean that every person charged with retail theft should have a permanent record. If you’re charged with retail theft, and you don’t have a background, you can go to theft school. It does not permanently stain your record. It’s not appropriate for an office-holder just to say, ‘I don’t like that. I’m not going to enforce the law,’ especially not for a chief prosecutor,” O’Neill Burke said,

SAFE-T Act

The candidates were also asked about the controversial Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act.

“The SAFE-T Act is doing what it is supposed to,” Harris said. “It stops criminalizing poverty. It has made us safer because the detention now is holding people who should not be out while awaiting trial. People who do harm to our communities are now being detained. The state’s attorney is and has always been the last line of defense. They had to educate the judge on what was going on with the defendant’s arrest report, background, and the allegations against them. It’s the same thing now. Anything dealing with violence or a weapon is still a detainable offense. We are ensuring that the safety of the community is first and foremost.”

O’Neill Burke said that the act changes the approach of pretrial detentions.

“Judges before used to set bond and the bond would commiserate with the seriousness of the offense. Now, the SAFE-T Act changes that. We no longer consider money. We consider, ‘are you a danger to the public,’ or ‘are you not.’ If you’re not a danger to the public, you don’t need to be held before you’re found guilty. It changes the state’s role in pretrial detention. The State’s Attorney now has to file a petition to detain prior to a judge being able to make that decision. It is more important than ever that somebody who is in charge puts in place structure, training, and criteria for when we will seek detention. The SAFE-T Act is a step forward if it is implemented correctly,” O’Neill Burke said.

Crime and Guns

The candidates also discussed violent crime and how the influx of weapons into the state is leading the increase in criminal behavior. O’Neill Burke said that most of the time people are shot it is with an automatic weapon. “The city is awash in guns right now,” O’Neill Burke said.

“20 shots were sprayed out in five seconds, which means they’re using a switch with an extended magazine. But we have a tool–the Assault Weapons Ban. The Assault Weapons Ban bans the use of any gun with a switch or an extended magazine. We need to enforce the ban. We can change the story. We can change peoples’ behavior if they know we are seeking detention each and every time one of these guns is found,” she said.

Harris said that he would also be tough on guns. “There has to be a clear understanding that under my administration, we will aggressively prosecute individuals who are committing crimes with guns. We have to look at gang violence. The majority of gun crimes right now are retaliatory. The other part of the problem is the influx of guns coming into our communities from Indiana, Tennessee, and Kentucky. I’ve already sat down with the Attorney General (Kwame Raoul) and will work with the ATF as well to stop the flow of guns into our neighborhoods. But that’s looking into the future. We need to attack gun crimes right now.”

Detaining Juveniles

The candidates also discussed the difficulty of detaining juveniles in the juvenile court system. Harris said that “we will treat juveniles as juveniles. We will not treat them as adults.”

“We will hold them accountable, but we will do so appropriately. The way that we do this is we look at where the problem lies. Juveniles must have an attorney present with them. We want to make sure that their rights are protected. We want to make sure their rights cannot be waived by anyone, because sometimes, parents or guardians are the ones putting their kids in harm’s way. My motto for this is that we’re going to focus on classrooms, not courtrooms. Because if an 11 year-old has a gun, they were broken before they picked up that gun.”

O’Neill Burke said that the pandemic had wreaked havoc on kids.

“Children do not do well with unstructured time. They do what children do. They get in trouble. We need to give them structure. I want prevalent resources in juvenile court. I want somebody to check them in at school at 8:30. Check them out at 3:30.

“The vast majority of juveniles get arrested between 3:30 and 10 at night. That is when we are going to keep them busy. They are going to go to job-training, a learning enrichment program, trades, or an apprenticeship program. If you have an apprenticeship in the trades, that is a ticket to the middle class. Suddenly carjacking and armed robbery are not so attractive. If we can give kids structure, purpose, and training, we can get them back on track.”

Running as a Republican is Bob Fioretti and as a Libertarian is Andrew Charles Kopinski. The general election is on Nov. 5.