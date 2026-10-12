A 23-year-old man reported that he was beaten and robbed during an altercation at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at an after-party at a recording studio at 4803 N. read story
Fight, robbery reported during after-party at Jefferson Park recording studio near Milwaukee & Lawrence avenues
A 23-year-old man reported that he was beaten and robbed during an altercation at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at an after-party at a recording studio at 4803 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.
The man reported that he and a friend had been invited to the party and while inside a verbal altercation began and he believed he lost consciousness after being hit and that his Gucci belt, Prada shoes, Meta glasses and $1,180 in cash were stolen, according to police.
The man’s friend reported that a group of six to 11 males, described only as Black with dreadlocks and one of them wearing a white shirt, attacked them and took the items and that he was hit on the right side of his face while trying to break up the fight but was uninjured, police said.
The other man sustained injuries to the back of his head, lip and right elbow and was transported to Community First Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
Officers reported that they talked to a man at the recording studio who said he was in charge and explained there had been a fight but everyone was kicked out, police said.
The officers also reported that after they had asked to see a business license, the man closed the door and did not come back outside, police said.
The officers later learned there is a valid business license for a recording studio (reportedly in lower level of the building) for the address but were unable to confirm on scene, according to police.
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