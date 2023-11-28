Free holiday trolley rides, Santa visit, caroling set for Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Six Corners on Sat., Dec. 2

Free holiday trolley rides, sponsored by local chambers and community groups, will be offered from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in the Six Corners, Old Irving Park, Portage Park and Jefferson Park business districts.

There will be four trolleys, one of which will make a continuous loop through the entire route. That includes stops near the intersections of Six Corners, Irving Park-Long, Irving Park-Lavergne, Irving Park-Tripp, Milwaukee-Cuyler, Milwaukee-Montrose and Milwaukee-Lawrence and one near the Jefferson Park CTA Terminal, 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave.

In addition, there will be a separate trolley for each of the following streets: Milwaukee, Irving Park and Lawrence.

Riders are encouraged to review maps of the routes and locations of the stops at www.sixcorners.com prior to the event.

One of the stops will be near Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave., where there will be a craft fair and pictures with Santa in the fieldhouse from 1 to 5 p.m., followed be a tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. on the playground.

There also will be activities at Weston’s Coffee and Tap, 4872 N. Milwaukee Ave., which will be offering beverages for adults and free hot chocolate for children.

Next to Weston’s is the decorative “people spot” alley, where pictures with Santa, including a holiday backdrop for family portraits, will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. and caroling, including students from the Chicago Music and Acting Academy singing at 4:30 p.m.

There also will be from 3 to 6 p.m. pop-up vendors and free gift wrapping and hot chocolate at the Portage Park Chamber of Commerce’s new office at 4946 W. Irving Park Road.

A holiday market at Eris Brewery, 4240 W. Irving Park Road, and a Christmas ale release party at Printer’s Row Brewing, 4801 N. Austin Ave., also are planned.

The Six Corners Association, Jefferson Park and Portage Park chambers of commerce, and Jefferson Park Forward will host the free trolley rides.

Also sponsoring the Dec. 2 trolley rides are state Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-19) and state Senators Robert Martwick (D-10) and Natalie Toro (D-20).

Watch for updates and more details on the trolleys and related activities for both Saturdays on the Facebook pages of the sponsoring community and business organizations.