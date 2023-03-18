Free magic class offered for children and their parents at Jefferson Park Masonic Temple

by BRIAN NADIG

A free “April Fools’ Day of Magic” class for children ages 6 to 13 will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Jefferson Park Masonic Temple, 5418 W. Gale St.

Local magicianJaime Aponte will be teaching the class. “I’ve been doing magic since I was seven years old (and) 27 years professionally,” he said.

The class is designed for parents to accompany their child. “This way the parent also can learn it” and help the child practice at home, Aponte said.

Participants will learn to perform magic using props and everyday objects like a ball and vase, cards, coins and a rope and will given a variety of materials to take home for free. “I have a tone of magic, boxes and boxes of things,” Aponte said.

Performing magic can help children with their public speaking skills and self-confidence, said Aponte, who also has taught magic at summer camps.

The class, which is sponsored by the 5th Northeast District of the Grand Lodge Illinois, will include pizza and beverages for participants.

The class is limited to 40 children. Registration is required and can be made by sending an e-mail to jaime_a@comcast.net