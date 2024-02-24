Giannoulias says some city initiatives hurting small businesses; Nugent advocates for keeping selective enrollment programs 

by BRIAN NADIG

﻿At Feb. 23 Northwest Side business luncheon, ﻿Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias was critical of Mayor Brandon Johnson, while Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) expressed concern that some local families would move to the suburbs if the Chicago Board of Education were to dismantle selective enrollment programs.

“I think what this administration is doing to small businesses is at a time it shouldn’t,” Giannoulias said, adding that he once served as business owner on the Edgewater Chamber of Commerce.

“No one is more pro labor than me” but the city’s new law on eliminating the subminimum wage will not generate more revenue for the city and will “hurt” small businesses, he said.

Under the ”one fair wage” law, employees who earn tips will eventually be paid the full minimum wage, around $15 an hour, by their employer regardless of their amount of tips. The law will be phased in over several years.

Currently wait staff can be paid less than minimum wage as their standard pay but their final gross hourly wages must equal the full minimum wage or higher each pay period. If not, employers have to make up the difference.

Efforts to increase real estate transfer taxes in Chicago also are “not good” for business growth, and the city should make “public safety needs … an absolute priority every single day,” Giannoulias said. He added that the mayor may be working to address safety but “the perception is there” that the city is not doing enough.

Giannoulias made his remarks during the annual business event that also features the “State of the 39th Ward” address. It was held at the Irish-American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave., and was sponsored by the Pulaski Elston Business Association, Peterson and Pulaski Business and Industrial Council, and the Gladstone Park and Edgebrook chambers of commerce.

Nugent, who is in her second term as alderman, discussed a variety of school-related and other issues.

“Our schools – public, private, charter and religious – are a vital part of our community. Where families decide to send their children to school is one of the most personal and important decisions that can be made.

In December of last year, the Chicago Public Schools’ Board of Education passed a resolution that takes that choice away from families.

“As written, the CPS Board’s five-year plan dismantles the current school choice system and ends selective enrollment schools. If we take critical school choices away from parents, we should prepare for the worst. Families may decide to move away from Chicago. We can expect residents to at least look at communities where they can find real choices, options and programs that make the most sense for their children. As a border ward – losing families to the suburbs is a real potential and a real fear.”

School board members have indicted that more resources need to be put into improving neighborhood schools and that there should be a shift away from selective enrollment programs, which require admissions testing. Most high school students in Chicago do not attend their neighborhood school.

Nugent added, “Uplifting neighborhood schools while supporting school choice are not mutually exclusive. We can and should do both.

“And yesterday, the Chicago Board of Education also voted to remove school resource officers from providing security in our schools even though some administrators and parents prefer the presence of (police) officers. We cannot let a small group of people change the course of the future of our children and city like this. This is ultimately about choice. Also, our selective enrollment schools are heralded across the country. They are not broken. We should focus on things that really need fixing.”

The school board on Feb. 22 unanimously approved a measure that falls for the end of using school resource officers. Currently most high schools do not have on-campus police, as many local school councils have voted to remove police from their campuses.

The school board is expected to vote in 2024 on the creation of a strategic plan aimed at placing a greater focus on neighborhood schools. It is not clear what type of exact impact the plan would have on the funding for gifted and magnet schools.

Some concerns have been raised about the competitive nature of the selective enrollment selection process, especially admissions testing for younger children, and about the racial makeup of these schools, with some arguing they can be disproportionately White and Asian.

The racial makeup of Northside College Prep is about 59 percent White and Asian and about 49 percent at Lane Tech, according to state records. Both are popular selective enrollment high schools on the Northwest Side.

The school board resolution authorizing the creation of a strategic plan states the following:

“This is the foundation upon which our current school choice system was built – an under resourced system that has pitted schools against each other and has had the effect of sorting students based on performance outcomes and selective admissions criteria, which ultimately reinforces, rather than disrupts, cycles of inequity.”

Nugent also discussed how a question asked at last year’s state-of-the-ward address led to an ordinance.

“At last year’s state of the ward, Gary Gulley of Alarmist Brewing did just that.

After Ken Meyer, commissioner of the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection spoke, he took a question from Gary. Gary wanted to know how he could apply for an outdoor dining permit for his brewery, even though it was in a manufacturing district.

“Commissioner Meyer and his team, as well as my office, met with Gary and other micro-brewery owners to draft an ordinance that updates the zoning code to allow this type of patio license. In December, just 10 months later, that ordinance successfully passed the City Council.”

Giannoulias also discussed his initiatives to modernize the state’s driver’s licensing facilities and to ban book bans in the state.

“Allow children to learn for themselves,” he said, adding that as a parent he understands how certain books are not appropriate for younger children. He added that trained librarians in each community should be making those decisions.