by BRIAN NADIG

About six cases of Girl Scout cookies were reported stolen at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, during the unloading of cookies from a truck in the 6100 block of West Higgins Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The cases reportedly were being unloaded as part of a centralized pickup area for the cookies, and two unauthorized individuals came up and took the cases and fled, police said.