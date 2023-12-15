Gracie O’Malley’s in Six Corners robbed with patrons inside

by BRIAN NADIG

An armed robbery was reported at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at Gracie O’Malley’s pub, 4058 N. Milwaukee Ave., minutes before the same crew reportedly tried to rob another Portage Park establishment, according to Chicago police.

Three men armed with handguns entered the pub and ordered those inside to the ground, according to police.

One patron reportedly was forced to the floor while a gun was pointed to the back of his head and was then hit in the head and had his wallet stolen, police said. In addition, a worker reported being shoved to the ground, police said.

About $800 in cash was stolen from the cash register, police said.

The men, described as Black and wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, fled in a white Cherokee, police said.

The same group of men apparently tried to also rob Margaret’s Restaurant, 5134 W. Irving Park Road but could not enter due to a locked door, police said.

The number of reported robberies in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District this year is 171, compared 120 during the same period in 2022, a 43-percent increase, according to police. In recent months street and commercial robberies tend to involve three or four assailants with handguns or rifles robbing victims, often searching their pockets and using a gun to hit them in the head, according to police.