Gunfire strikes Ross Dress for Less at Six Corners, while Famous Footwear robbed at gunpoint

Shots were fired in the 3900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and three bullets struck Ross Dress for Less, 3988 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Officers responded after a caller reported that shots were fired and found three spent 9-millimeter shell casings and one spent 40-caliber shell casing in the street, according to police.

Officers discovered that a Ross sign had a bullet hole in it, a window was shattered and an advertising display inside the window had been struck by two bullets, police said.

Police observation device footage showed the drivers of a black sedan and a minivan drove north on Cicero, then turned southeast on Milwaukee and were driving recklessly, when occupants of the vehicles fired shots, according to police.

Also at Six Corners, an employee of Famous Footwear, 4630 W. Irving Park Road, reported that a man robbed the store at about 8:50 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The employee reported opening the store when a man rushed up behind her, grabbed her by the shoulder, pointed a handgun and demanded money from the store, according to police.

The employee reported that the man took $1,258 cash and fled from the store, police said.

An employee of Marshalls, 4612 W. Irving Park Road, reported that she saw the man rush the Famous Footwear employee from the parking lot and called 911, according to police.

The Marshalls employee reported that the man fled south from the store, then east on Irving Park Road a few moments later with his hands inside his pockets, police said.

The man was described as black, age 35 to 45, 5-10 to 5-11 and 230 to 240 pounds, and wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a white ski mask, brown boots, white sunglasses and black gloves.

In recent weeks, there has been a series of violent crime impacting businesses on the Far Northwest Side, including the fatal shooting of a smoke shop owner in Portage Park and numerous stores and restaurants have had bricks thrown through their doors and windows as part of a burglary spree. At one Jefferson Park restaurant, a worker was inside establishment as thieves tried entering.