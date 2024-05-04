Gunmen rob Gladstone Park store on Chicago’s NW Side

Gunmen robbed the Gladstone Food Mart, 5789 N. Milwaukee Ave., and at least one patron, at about 11:15 p.m. Friday, May 3, according to Chicago/16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Two masked gunmen entered the store and took money from registers and personal property from two men, including at least one customer, police said.

A third assailant waited outside, police said.

The gunmen fled on foot, police said. No additional details were available.