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Historic season for Taft HS Marching Eagles
by BRIAN NADIG
The Taft High School Marching Eagles made school history by winning the Class 1A division championship at the 2026 Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 10.
“That’s the best win to date in the history of the program … impressive for a CPS school,” Taft principal Dr. Ryan Glowacz said.
Most high schools in the school system don’t have a marching band, and for those with a band it’s difficult to compete with the suburban schools, which often have more resources.
The Taft marching band also won the category award for Best Musical Performance and were the runners-up in the categories for Visual Performance, General Effect and Percussion.
The event was hosted by the Lincoln-Way Marching Band at Lincoln-Way West High School in New Lenox.
The other bands that competed in Class 1A were (second place) Coal City High School (second place), (3rd Place) Providence Catholic High School (third place) and Bremen High School (fourth place).
The Marching Eagles performed their competition suite called, “In a World Full of Monsters,” which included “King Kong” by James Newton Howard, “Fee Fi Fo Fun” by Kevin Harriman, “Behind Blue Eyes” by Pete Townshend, “Godzilla” by Akira Ifukube, and “Godzilla” by Donald Roeser.
The band is under the instruction of Kevin Harriman, Dan Salyers and Dontay Reese.
The band’s success continued on Sunday, Oct. 18, when it achieved second place in Class 3A at the Sandwich Musicfest, earning the highest judge’s score in school history. The annual festival is held in Sandwich, IL.
The Taft band also has performed in the Sugar Bowl Parade in New Orleans and in 1979 performed “Hail to the Chief” for President Jimmy Carter when he visited Chicago.
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