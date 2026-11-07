If and when Cumberland-Irving Starbucks will open remains a mystery

by BRIAN NADIG

A Starbucks was built months ago at 8349 W. Irving Park Road, but it is not clear when the interior will be completed or when the coffee house might actually open, according to Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th).

“It’s a total mystery. It makes no sense to me,” Sposato said this week. “It’s very frustrating.”

Starbucks indicated that the location would open by late October or early November, Sposato said. “Now it’s the beginning of November, and … nothing.”

A message to the company was not returned before deadline.

There have been multiple proposals for a Starbucks at the Irving Park-Cumberland location over the past 15 years, Sposato said. “For one reason or another, it falls through, but this … got approved.”

A longtime gas station used to be on the lot and the property has stood vacant for decades.

In 2024 the Zoning Board of Appeals approved a special use for a drive-through facility for the project, and a construction permit was issued last year.

The new building has been sitting on the  property with no opening date in sight. Construction began early last year.

The building’s interior is mostly empty, except for some wires. The exterior looks like a typical Starbucks, but there is no signage or a drive-through speaker.

Starbucks announced closures of more than a dozen Chicago stores last year and the company has been closing some locations in America as part of company restructuring.

Digital Edition No Pop-Ups

Weekly Digital Edition

Read every story. Skip every pop-up.

Get the full weekly edition delivered to your inbox — no interruptions, no waiting. Just local news the way it was meant to be read.

Only $19.50/year — less than 38¢ a week Subscribe Now

This is just part of today’s coverage. Get the full story - every article, every ad, every page. Subscribe now.

Join Our Mailing List
Sponsored
Greater Chicago Food Depository Ad

The Latest From Our Community

 





Browse by Category

Breaking News Business Crime Events Local Crime Report Miscellaneous Neighborhoods Politics Real Estate Sales Schools Zoning
purchase a digital subscription to Nadig Newspapers Northwest Side Press
Photo by SumUp No Pop-Ups

Weekly Digital Edition

Read every story.
Skip every pop-up.

No pop-up ads — ever. Just stories, the way they were meant to be read

Full weekly edition delivered to your inbox every week — no waiting, no missing issues

Support local journalism and help keep our community connected

Only $19.50/year

That's less than 38¢ a week

Subscribe Now

Purchase Digital Subscription

Paypal

$19.50

/year

You can submit your payment via Paypal with a Credit Card. You DO NOT NEED TO HAVE A PAYPAL ACCOUNT.. Just click the “Paypal Subscribe” button below to iniate your secure payment! You will be directed to a Secure Paypal page in which you can pay with a Paypal account if you have one, or you can select "Pay with Debit or Credit Cardt" option below and process your payment via credit card.

Venmo

$19.50

/year

You can submit payment of $19.50 for a 1 year subscription to Nadig Newspapers' Venmo account using this link. Please include the email address in the comment/note section that you would like the digital subscription sent to.

Buy Now