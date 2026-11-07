If and when Cumberland-Irving Starbucks will open remains a mystery

by BRIAN NADIG

A Starbucks was built months ago at 8349 W. Irving Park Road, but it is not clear when the interior will be completed or when the coffee house might actually open, according to Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th).

“It’s a total mystery. It makes no sense to me,” Sposato said this week. “It’s very frustrating.”

Starbucks indicated that the location would open by late October or early November, Sposato said. “Now it’s the beginning of November, and … nothing.”

A message to the company was not returned before deadline.

There have been multiple proposals for a Starbucks at the Irving Park-Cumberland location over the past 15 years, Sposato said. “For one reason or another, it falls through, but this … got approved.”

A longtime gas station used to be on the lot and the property has stood vacant for decades.

In 2024 the Zoning Board of Appeals approved a special use for a drive-through facility for the project, and a construction permit was issued last year.

The new building has been sitting on the property with no opening date in sight. Construction began early last year.

The building’s interior is mostly empty, except for some wires. The exterior looks like a typical Starbucks, but there is no signage or a drive-through speaker.

Starbucks announced closures of more than a dozen Chicago stores last year and the company has been closing some locations in America as part of company restructuring.