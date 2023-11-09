Into the weeds: the ethics board, an alderman and his frequent critic

by BRIAN NADIG

The Chicago Board of Ethics last month voted 5-0 to issue a fine of $20,000 to Alderman James Gardiner (45th), accusing him of directing city workers in 2019 to issue unfounded citations for overgrown weeds and rodents to a frequent critic who lives in the ward.

Gardiner would not to comment on the board’s finding, although one of his City Council allies called the fine misguided and excessive.

Gardiner can appeal to the board if he has new information or he can take the matter to court. He also can negotiate a settlement that could reduce the amount of the fine.

The resident, Pete Czosnyka, said that Gardiner appears stuck in his “high school bullying days.”

Czosnyka got the tickets thrown out after a lengthy administrative hearing, successfully arguing that the vegetation on his lawn was native plants, ironically purchased from the city, and not weeds. He has been using native plantings at his Gladstone Park home for a dozen years.

City law does not distinguish between native and non-native plants, although two years ago the council authorized the creation of a registry in which homeowners can seek to be listed as having native plantings on their property. The registry is intended to avoid the issuance of bogus weed tickets, but the registry has not been implemented.

Czosnyka said that he also received a ticket in the fall of 2018, warning him to trim the “weeds” within three days in order to avoid being subject to a fine. He added that that at the time winter was approaching, and as he does each year he “cut back” his plantings before the cold weather settles in and never heard back from the city on the 2018 matter.

The 2018 ticket was left at his house, while the 2019 citation came in the mail, “and then we decided to fight and get a lawyer,” Czosnyka said.

A former chief attorney for the the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency represented Czosnyka at the administrative hearing in which the ticket was eventually dismissed. Czosnyka said that the lawyer has his own native garden and did not charge him for his services.

It’s not clear if the 2018 ticket was politically motivated. At the time, Czosnyka was a supporter of then-alderman John Arena, who went on to lose to Gardiner in 2019.

Confusion between weeds and native plants is not unusual.

Czosnyka noted an incident in which a former mayor honored a resident for native plantings but she then received a citation during the next administration.

In Gardiner’s case, the board determined that the alderman sought citations for Czosnyka even though he had been warned that the vegetation was legal. Information from a former aide to Gardiner reportedly was key in the board’s decision, claiming there was a conspiracy to have the tickets issued.

“It’s just b.s.,” Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th) said of the fine issued to Gardiner. “How are you supposed to know” the difference between overgrown weeds and native plants.

“I’ve seen pictures. It was like a jungle, six feet high,” Sposato,said. “And I know Gardiner got complaints (from residents).”

Czosnyka said that pictures taken by the city inspector were shot at angles that don’t show how the plants were manicured to allow for a front walkway and that the allegation of rodents was fabricated.

The city worker, former 39th Ward superintendent Andrew Szorc, who issued the ticket reportedly told city investigators that the Gardiner did not instruct him to issue the ticket, according to Sposato. Szorc retired in 2022 after reportedly being caught on voicemail making an anti-Semitic remark.

The 45th Ward superintendent was Charles Sikanich, who was fired in 2022 after he allegedly tried to sell a World War II-era machine gun, which has been described as a family heirloom, to uncover federal agents.

There are reports that Sikanich did not issue the ticket because he had not yet been officially hired or was still in training, although Czosnyka said that using a worker from a different ward could have been a ploy to distance Gardiner from the scheme.

Responsibility for issuing weed tickets falls to the streets and sanitation department’s superintendents, who are supposed survey their wards for high weeds, an 2019 Office of Inspector General audit states.

The audit said that the department wasted time by erroneously writing thousands of weed tickets for properties which are owned by the city of Chicago, as superintendents reportedly were not being provided accurate and updated lists of city-owned parcels. The audit recommended the department have its hired contractors step up weed trimming on city land due to health and safety problems caused by overgrown weeds.

Gardiner and his attorney reportedly met with the ethics board and presented a rebuttal to its initial finding of “probable cause,” which was based on the inspector general’s investigation into the tickets issued to Czosnyka. The board later issued 10 $2,000 fines, five violations of fiduciary duty and five violations of unauthorized use of city property.

Sposato said that it was excessive to issue Gardiner 10 fines for “the same thing.”

Under city rules, the inspector general has two years to investigate a complaint, although extensions are possible. However, no investigation can go beyond five years from the time of the alleged infraction.

IG Deborah Witzburg said that the case marks the first-ever finding of “probable case” in an Inspector general ethics investigation of a sitting member of City Council since the IG office began investigating sitting alderpersons in 2016. Prior to that, the city had a separate legislative IG office that investigated current alderpersons.

Witzburg said that rules violations have been “under enforced when it comes to elected officials” and that she plans to change that. She has been in the position since the spring of 2022.

This is not the first time Gardiner and Sposato have been at odds with Czosnyka, who filed an ethics complaint against Sposato for posting on Facebook a picture of himself in a city firefighter’s uniform in front of a city firetruck on city property.

At issue is whether the picture could be interpreted as the fire department supporting Sposato as an alderman. Sposato, a retired firefighter, was not fined in the case.

“It’s a proud, historical picture,” Sposato said.

Czosnyka also is a plaintiff in a federal lawsuit in which a judge ruled that Gardiner violated the First Amendment rights of six residents by restricting their access to his official aldermanic Facebook page. A trial could determine any damages Gardiner may have to pay to the plaintiffs.

Sposato charged that Czosnyka “hijacks” some Facebook pages, writing multiple rebuttals, and that Gardiner has an e-mail from the ethics board stating that he can ban Czosnyka from his aldermanic Facebook page. Gardiner reinstated Czosnyka after the lawsuit was filed.

Czosnyka said that the “Gardiner team” fabricated facts to the board in its attempt to get a statement that he could be blocked. He added that many of his Facebook rebuttals were in response to comments from friends of the alderman, who Czosnyka claimed Gardiner asked them to comment.

Sposato criticizes Czosnyka on Facebook, often in response to comments he made on Gardiner’s aldermanic page, referring to him as “crazy RePete.”

Czosnyka said that he filed complaints about Sposato’s comments about him with the inspector general’s office, with a copy sent to the ethics board. He said that the complaints include an image of the comment and a quote from the city’s personnel rules regarding proper conduct.

The IG office provides no updates during its investigations, and usually the complainant does not know about a possible investigation until an investigator or staff member reaches out for more information, according to Czosnyka.

In 2021, the ethics board issued a “notice of probable cause” regarding allegations that Gardiner had city services withheld from a constituent who had worked on an opponent’s campaign and had directed a city worker to obtain and leak the criminal records of a critic. The board eventually sent the matter back to the IG for further investigation, but it’s not clear if the investigation is over.

The resident who worked on the opponent’s campaign has told Nadig Newspapers that the services she requested were received in a timely manner. The other constituent, James Suh, later ran against Gardiner in the 2023 aldermanic race but has a pending lawsuit against the alderman regarding the matter.

The ethics board board’s initial finding of probable cause in 2021 was announced prior to an IG investigation into the allegations.

The board’s initial findings reportedly were based on information available in the public domain or information that had been sent to the board, believed to be a series of text messages between Gardiner and a former staffer.