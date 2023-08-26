Jefferson Park bungalow honored for its front garden 

Two Jefferson Park residents recently won the Chicago Bungalow Association’s annual award for the best front garden for bungalows.

Jessica Grzegorski and Bradon Webb moved into their bungalow near Lawrence and Austin avenues in 2019 and spent several seasons replacing their grass lawn with more than 40 types of native perennials and compact shrubs, according to the association.

“Each season brings new colors, textures, and friendly pollinators, including bees, Monarch butterflies and finches," they told the association.

“Having all of the easy-to-maintain shrubs and the native plants, it’s just a lot less work for us, and a lot less work for the plants and the environment. They’ve been pretty self-sustaining, and we need to do almost no watering,"

The association has an interview with Grzegorski and Webb posted at https://www.chicagobungalow.org/garden-contest-gallery-2023?pgid=lkiiv2p0-df61f7c2-10d1-46c5-943e-3bc31378e7e4

This year the association had 96 submissions divided into three categories: Front Garden, Rear/Side Garden, and Planter Boxes & Beds. The winners in each category received a $500 cash prize and the runners-up were awarded $200.

Baltic Art Studio, 4346 N. Milwaukee Ave., made stained glass suncatchers for the winners.