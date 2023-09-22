Jefferson Park community celebrates new Catalpa pre-k center inside former Saint Cornelius School

by BRIAN NADIG

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday, Sept.22, for the Catalpa Early Childhood Center inside the former Saint Cornelius School, 5252 N. Long Ave., in Jefferson Park.

Catalpa principal Dana Galati said that the public pre-school is “a place where inclusivity is not only embraced but (is) a core value.” She added that one of the school’s goals is to create a “lifelong love of learning” for students.

Catalpa serves 3- and 4-year-olds. Plans for the school were first announced in 2017.

Last year it opened inside the former Our Lady of Victory School, 4434 N. Laramie Ave., due to construction delays on the Long Ave. site.

Chicago Public Schools chief of Network 1 Schools Julie McGlade said that Catalpa had only four classrooms of students last school year, its first, and it now has ten classrooms with students. The school can serve up to about 280 pre-schoolers, according to CPS.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) said that the creation of Catapla was a collaborative effort between school officials and community members, thanking them for their patience. “This is not something that happened overnight,” Gardiner said.

CPS chief executive officer Pedro Martinez said that pre-kindergarten schools play an important role in the future success of students and that the school system wants early education opportunities available throughout Chicago. “That’s the vision of CPS,” he said, adding that the facilities of Catalpa are state of the art.

Friends of Catalpa, whose president is Stanley Hansen, participated in the event. He said that he is proud to be part of efforts to support the school and its teachers, as the group has formed a PTO.

CPS also has opened a new early education center in Edgebrook, and another is planned for Edison Park.

In a related matter, the former Saint Cornelius Church, 5430 W. Foster Ave., remains for sale. Another church had expressed interest in acquiring the site but is no longer interested.

The former OLV school is now home to the Horizon Science Academy Belmont, a charter school. As for the former OLV church, some of its religious artifacts reportedly were removed over the summer, as the church is expected to be put up for sale.