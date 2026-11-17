An employee of 7-Eleven, 6000 W. Higgins Ave. , reported that a gunman robbed the store and attacked him at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported the assailant entered the store holding a handgun and a green tote bag, walked behind the counter and demanded the employee open the register, according to police.

The employee reported that gunman struck him in the left side of his body and in his stomach, causing him to fall to the floor, police said.

He also reported that the man took cash from the register and multiple cigarette cartons and then fled west on Higgins on foot, according to police.

The employee was transported to Community First Medical Center, where he was evaluated for pain to his left side and listed in stable condition, police said.

The gunman was described as wearing a dark green hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black gym shoes, according to police.