An employee of 7-Eleven, 6000 W. Higgins Ave., reported that a gunman robbed the store and attacked him at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District read story
Jefferson Park store robbed at gunpoint
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