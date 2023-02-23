by BRIAN NADIG

Joe’s Pizza, which has been serving thin crust pizza and pastas to the Jefferson Park community for more than 50 years, is planning to relocate in the late spring or early summer to a new location at 5862 W. Higgins Ave. that will include a dining room, a bar, a party room and an outdoor patio.

Meanwhile, the pizzeria’s current location at 5757 W. Higgins Ave. remains open for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Frank Demonte said that his grandfather Joe Pollini, an Italian immigrant, opened his first pizzeria on the South Side in 1952 and that in the late 1960s Joe relocated to the Northwest Side and opened Joe’s at 5914 W. Higgins Ave., where the family lived above the storefront.

Joe’s daughter, Vicki, and his son-in-law, Mario, also became involved in the family business, followed by their son Frank. The restaurant moved to its current space near Higgins and Mango avenues in the 1980s.

Frank Demonte said that the new, larger location, which is the former home of Wall’s and Greco’s flower shops, will allow the business to grow, with some new menu items in the works. “It’s exciting,” he said.

The business is going through the licensing process and hopes to complete the renovations in a couple of months.

For more information, visit www.joesonhiggins.com. The restaurant’s telephone number is 773-685-2301.