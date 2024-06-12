Labor issue reportedly delays approval of 6 Corners plan for retail, 346 apts., 69 affordable units 

by BRIAN NADIG

In March the Plan Commission approved a $100-plus million NW Side development project, but three months later it’s not clear if the City Council will get to vote on it due to reported pressure on the developer to sign a Project Labor Agreement.

Plans call for a total of 346 apartments, including 69 affordable units, and about 30,000 square feet of retail space on the Peoples Gas site at 3955 N. Kilpatrick Ave. at Six Corners.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) has had Zoning Committee hearings on the proposal deferred four times since April, including the June 11 committee meeting, according to project officials.

The committee often approves planned development proposals within a few weeks of a recommendation by the plan commission, followed by approval of the full council days later. However, the committee typically gives alderpersons discretion when it comes to matters in their own ward.

Gardiner has voiced overall support for the project but also has encouraged project developer GW Properties to use all union labor.

Gardiner has said that PLAs, which can require all union labor and include other stipulations, have been in place for other large developments in the area, helping to maintain good safety standards at work sites.

“The 45th Ward is home to countless union workers. We stand united in asking GW Properties to ensure safety and prevailing wages by hiring union labor while building this $110 million proposed development in Six Corners,” Gardiner said in his ward newsletter after the plan commission approved the project at its March 21 meeting.

GW co-founder Mitch Goltz said Monday that he’s hopeful the project can still win council approval this summer given that PLAs are “private labor agreements which the city cannot be a party to” and thus should be tied to the formal approval process.

“The community has been waiting a long time to see this project come to fruition,” Goltz said. He addd that the final design of the project was the result of 5 years of community input, resulting in overwhelming support from business and community groups.

He described the planned 69 affordable housing apartments in the project as the largest number of newly constructed affordable units “ever” in the neighborhood.

The PLA reportedly being sought in the GW project calls for one union to control the project.

Goltz said that he has plans to use union labor through an open bidding process but that the PLA would in essence grant exclusivity, limiting which contractors could truly bid on the project or be considered.

Gardiner, who has been endorsed over the years by multiple trade unions, noted that others called for the signing of a PLA at the plan commission meeting.

“When the union is knocking on your door and tells you we want a PLA, you should do the PLA,” commission member Claudette Soto told Goltz.

Also at the hearing, union representatives expressed concern about a company that they claimed had done work for GW on other projects and had safety issues.

Goltz said at the meeting that he is unaware of any Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations and that general contractors for the Six Corners project would have to be licensed by the city and subject to all city regulations.

Given the large size of the project, union contractors presumably would be used for significant portions, if not all, of the building construction, according to some zoning attorneys and developers who often work in Chicago.

The city Department of Planning and Development has endorsed the project.

Goltz said that all the paperwork required for council approval has been submitted to the city and that there are no outstanding issues with the department regarding the project’s zoning application.

Supporters of the project have expressed concern that GW could eventually walk away from the project, leaving behind a large undeveloped lot. Peoples Gas reportedly still owns the property.

“There’s enough hurdles already … and bureaucracy” in Chicago for developers to navigate and that no one wins when viable developers are “driven off,” said Portage Park Chamber of Commerce board chairperson George Borovik.

In general business development has a positive impact on the entire community, Borovik said.

Goltz has called the Peoples Gas site the ”last piece” of the puzzle, as plans for other large redevelopment sites at Six Corners have been completed.