Large, upscale hookah lounge proposed for Milwaukee Ave. in Gladstone Park

The Gladstone Park Neighborhood Association plans to seek a plan of operation that would restrict the hours of a proposed 6,000-square-foot, upscale hookah lounge at 5394 N. Milwaukee Ave. and possibly impose other conditions, such as whether BYOB would be allowed.

While some residents raised concerns about the proposal at the association’s June 13 meeting, GPNA officials pointed to last year’s hookah proposal for a former cleaners and title loan shop at 5762 N. Milwaukee Ave. and how it was approved despite opposition from Alderman James Gardiner (45th), the city Department of Planning and Development and many residents.

“In the end, zoning approved that one,” association president Joe DiCiaula said. “With or without our support (for the new proposal at 5394 N. Milwaukee Ave.), I’m not sure it’s going to matter.”

Hookah bars require the issuance of a special use from the Zoning Board of Appeals, which acts independently of the City Council. It is not unusual for the board to issue a ruling that goes against the wishes of a local alderperson.

At the association’s meeting, one of the main concerns raised about the proposed hookah lounge for the former Motive Parts of America building at the Milwaukee-Manila intersection is that it would be too close to The Boss hookah bar opening this summer at the Milwaukee-Austin intersection. “Two in four blocks may not be the best idea … but that’s for them to figure out,” DiCiaula said.

An aide to Gardiner reported at the meeting that residents living near the proposed site have expressed parking concerns. The seven or eight on-site parking spaces would be primarily for employees.

Gardiner’s office has asked project officials to inquire about possible use of the neighboring Auto Zone parking lot, and DiCiaula also noted that a large dealership storage lot across the street could possibly provide additional parking.

It was also reported that proposed operating hours are until midnight on weekdays and 2 a.m. on the weekends, which are two hours longer than The Boss, whose reduced hours are a condition of its special use.

The Boss also is not allowed to have guests bring in liquor under its special use conditions, but BYOB is being sought for the other hookah bar. There are no reported plans to sell liquor at either location.

Association representatives said that restrictions regarding hours and possibly other issues would be explored as part of a plan that would be part of the approval process to help ensure any community concerns are addressed.

The current one-story building on the site is in a dilapidated condition, and renderings for the project indicate the lounge would be a significant improvement in terms of beautification, two residents said.

Project officials have indicted that they plan to invest around $1 million into the property and that they have not decided whether to renovate the existing structure or demolish it and build a new one.

Preliminary renderings show a glass facade and a modern, upscale airy dining room-style for the lounge, although only coffees, teas and light snacks are planned in terms of food and beverages. Plans also call for a raised ceiling, and private rentals of the facility would be allowed under the proposal.

A host would greet and seat patrons, who would have to be at least 21 years old. There also would be books, board games and community artwork inside the lounge.

Given the large size of the lounge, it would be intended to draw guests from throughout the Chicago area, possibly creating more exposure for existing local businesses, some residents said.

The owners also operate hookah lounges near Irving Park Road and Kedzie Avenue and in Roselle.

DiCiaula said that he visited the Chicago location and that it appeared to be well maintained, although its design was different the one proposed for Gladstone Park.

Hookah commonly refers to a tobacco pipe with a flexible tube that draws the smoke through water in a bowl.

About 20 people attended the meeting, which was held at the Kolping Society Center, 5826 N. Elston Ave.