‘Live on Lawrence’ to bring free concerts to Mayfair business area
by BRIAN NADIG
A new monthly outdoor concert series called “Live on Lawrence” is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 20, July 18, Aug. 8, and Sept. 12, in the parking lot of Clark Street Sports, 4506 W. Lawrence Ave., in Mayfair.
“It’s to get people in the neighborhood out to the business district, maybe buy some to-go dinner at a local restaurant and eat it during the music,” Pulaski and Elston Business Association executive director Amie Zander said.
“And don’t forget to bring a lawn chair, relax and meet with neighbors.”
The following entertainment schedule has been announced: Black Oil Brothers on June 20, The Rachel Drew Band on July 18, The Bart Attacks on Aug. 8 and The Real Pretenders on Sept. 12.
The association is the service provider for the Lawrence-Pulaski-Elston Special Service Area, whose funds are sponsoring the free concerts. The SSA was formed in 2022.
The concerts will help promote the commercial corridor and in some cases re-introduce the area to residents, who in recent years may have been more likely to stay home due to the pandemic, Zander said.
