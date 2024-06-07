Local resident opening Baked by Jane cafe in Gladstone Park on June 14

by BRIAN NADIG

The owner of the soon-to-be opened Baked by Jane cafe at 5481 N. Northwest Hwy. in Gladstone Park is a familiar face to many in the community.

“I’m deeply invested in this neighborhood,” said owner Samantha Jayne, who grew up in the community, attended Farnsworth and Resurrection College Prep schools and served as the supervisor of Gladstone Park, 5421 N. Menard Ave., for nearly 8 years.

She worked for the Chicago Park District for a total of 23 years, including roles at Jefferson Memorial Park, 4822 N. Long Ave., and Rosedale Park, 6312 W. Rosedale Ave.

Now retired from the park district, Jayne decided to take her online cookie business out of her home to the next level and open up a brick and mortar business that will not only include baked treats but coffees, juices, smoothies and a wide range of paninis, egg bites, other meals and a kids’ menu.

The cafe is scheduled to open its doors at 9 a.m. Friday, June 14.

How did Jayne get into the baking business?

She said that she stumbled across a recipe for chocolate chip cookies, modified it and gave some to friends, who were impressed.

“People are like ‘wow.’ These are really good. You should start selling them,” she added.

At the cafe, customers will find a rotating but wide range of sweets to choose from, including cookies, cupcakes, brownies, cheesecake bites, cinnamon rolls and more.

The cookies feature a brown butter base with different flavor toppings, including birthday cake, salted caramel, white chocolate peanut butter and maple pecan.

The cafe will be open in the morning through early evening on Tuesdays through Sundays (closed Mondays). Exact hours could fluctuate the first couple of months as customer demand is monitored, and Jayne recommends that patrons check her social media or website for updates.

Jayne said that she loved working with youths at the parks and making an impact on their lives and that she hopes her role as a local business owner also can contribute positively to the community and its members.