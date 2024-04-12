Longtime Jefferson Park delivery worker has car stolen during robbery but says he’s doing well
by BRIAN NADIG
A longtime Jefferson Park resident and pizza delivery driver had his car stolen during a robbery Wednesday night, April 10, in the 5300 block of North Ludlam Avenue.
“I’m alright,” 82-year-old Ernest Aimone said on Friday.
The Vietnam War veteran said that he had just finished a delivery and heard “fast footsteps” from behind and was told “give me your keys” before being “sucker punched’ from behind, with a fist hitting his face.
He added that he heard two voices but never got a good look at the individuals who robbed and attacked him. He walked to his nearby home after the incident and police were contacted.
His 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe reportedly was recovered after a group of teens crashed it, causing severe damage to one side of the vehicle.
Aimone said that police told him they apprehended one of the vehicle’s three occupants, described as a 15-year-old.
“This is wrong,” Aimone said of what happened to him. “What’s this country coming to.” He added that the young age of the apparent offenders is disturbing and that government leaders should pay more attention to public safety.
Aimone has worked for Joe’s Pizza for 40 years, including at all three of its locations on Higgins. It’s currently at 5862 W. Higgins Ave.
“I love this job. They’re family,” Aimone said of the pizzeria’s owners. He said that he has worked for several generations of the Demonte family and has no plans to quit, although he may reduce his hours a little bit.
“It’s not fair to see this happen to him,”
Frank Demonte said. “He worked for my dad and saw me grow up.”
Aimone said that he now has to wait and see what damages insurance cover for his car, which he paid to have a new engine after he bought the car a couple years ago.
“I’m getting a lot of support … from the community,” Aimone said of the response since news of the robbery spread. “I appreciate that.”
A “go fund me”’fundraiser has been set up for Aimone. Here is a link:
Donate to It’s time to deliver for Sgt. Ernie Aimone!, organized by Gladstone Park Chamber of Commerce
It’s not clear if the attack on Aimone was part of a larger robbery spree that evening.
Robbery sprees in which groups of young males, often armed, commit as many as a dozen robberies within a few hours is not unusual in recent years on the Northwest Side.
Last week in separate robbery incidents two women were attacked while walking on or near Lawrence Avenue in Mayfair around 9 a.m. Friday, April 5, according to Chicago police. Also, in nearby Old Irving Park on Kedvale Avenue the same morning a woman was robbed, police said.
