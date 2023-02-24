Longtime Kanellos Shoe Repair shop in Edgebrook closes doors

Photo by Rob Mandik

by BRIAN NADIG

The Kanellos Shoe Repair shop at 6325 N. Central Ave. in Edgebrook has closed after more than 50 years in business, as the owner reportedly is terminally ill.

“This business has permanently closed,” a note posted on the window says. Customers were given multiple opportunities to pick up their shoes, and any remaining shoes have been discarded, the note said. “There are no more shoes.”

“Owner has terminal illness and is in final stages,” the note said.

A note was taped to the storefront glass door: “I am so sorry! You and your shop meant a lot to Edgebrook. Thank you.”

On the Nextdoor social media platform, many residents are paying tribute to owner Peter Kanellakis.

“I’ve been going there since I was a teen. Mr. K could fix anything. Belt boot, luggage — you name it. Such a loss for Edgebrook,” one resident said.

Another posted, “Growing up the daughter of a shoe repairman, I had an appreciation for Mr. Kanellos’ work and dedication. Not too many have the talent. It’s truly a lost art.”

The thread on the store’s closing includes many comments about what some described as inappropriate images posted in the shop, including of women in bikinis from various magazines. One resident said, “A business open to the public needs to be welcoming to all members of the public.” Others have said that the images were unavoidable “in case you’re popping in with kids. Quick service.”

Another responded, “I have been using his services for over 32 years, and his craftsmanship has far outweighed the pictures on the wall. Simple answer: if you’re offended, go elsewhere.”