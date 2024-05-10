Man fatally shot during reported robbery on Chicago’s NW Side in the Dunning area

by BRIAN NADIG

A 24-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound sustained during a reported robbery at about 7 a.m. Friday, May 10, in the 3900 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue on Chicago’s Northwest Side, according to police.

“They couldn’t just rob him. They had to shoot him,” Alderman Nick Sposato (38th) said of the brutal crime.

“These thugs just drove around” and look for random victims, he said, adding that police are instructed not to chase them and that violent gun offenders are too often released when actually arrested instead of being detained pending their next court date.

“All they have to do is run or speed away. We stand down and say maybe we’ll get them next time,” Sposato said.

Sposato said that early indications are the man was waking from his home to a bus stop on Irving Park Road to go to work and an armed assailant, described as wearing a mask and black clothing, exited a vehicle and demanded the man’s belongings. He added that the gunman reportedly shot the victim in the chest during a struggle and that the gunman continued to rob the man after he had been shot.

Sposato cautioned that details about the fatal shooting could change as police review surveillance footage and gather additional information.

Sposato said that on Friday evening he and police officials plan to go to homes in the area and talk to neighbors.

In surveillance footage posted on the 16th and 17th District Chicago Police Scanner X page, a gunshot can be heard, followed by what appears to be screams from the victim and then a vehicle can be seen driving down the street. Several seconds later the apparent shooter is seen running away. (The picture posted with the story shows an image of the apparent shooter running.)

In the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District, 60 robberies have been reported this year through May 5, up 36 percent when compared to the same period in 2023 and up 58 percent compared to 2022.