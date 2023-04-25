Man killed on Cicero on NW Side

by BRIAN NADIG

A man was fatally shot while driving a reportedly stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 4:45 a.m. Monday, April 24, in the 5500 to 5700 blocks of North Cicero Avenue in the Sauganash and Forest Glen communities, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The driver, who sustained gunshot wounds to his neck, left cheek and left temple, continued to drive south until the Jeep crashed into a parked vehicle in the 5300 block of Cicero, according to police. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A license plate on the Jeep, which had bullet holes on the driver’s side, was reported stolen from another vehicle, police said.

A passenger in the Jeep reportedly fled after the crash, but he was later identified and questioned by detectives, police said. The passenger was not shot in the incident, police said.

The shots reportedly came from another vehicle, police said. Casings from an assault rifle and a pistol were found on Cicero, police said.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance camera footage from the area, and additional details surrounding the incident were not available.

The man was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Christopher Kudlik, age 19, of unknown address. His death was ruled a homicide.

Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) issued the following statement:

“I am infuriated and disgusted by the gun violence that continues to plague our city. I partner with the Chicago Police Department and our local police districts to install police observation device cameras and license plate readers at strategic locations, including the intersection of Peterson and Cicero off the expressway, and across the ward to help prevent and solve crimes. I am asking neighbors to share any information they may have with CPD Area 5 detectives.”