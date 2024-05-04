Man reports being robbed at gunpoint while getting massage at unlicensed spa on Chicago’s NW Side 

by BRIAN NADIG

A man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint at about 3:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, at the location of an unlicensed spa, 4221 N. Elston Ave., where multiple cease and desist orders have been issued since last year, according to city agencies.

Officers responded to 7-Eleven, 4401 N. Pulaski Road, and met a 35-year-old man that reported he had just been robbed, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The location has been on the radar of city inspectors for months.

The Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection has issued the following enforcement actions to 4221 N. Elston:

A cease-and-desist order for a massage establishment was issued to Rose Spa on Oct. 10.

A cease-and-desist order for a massage establishment was issued to Lavender Foot Spa Inc. on April 10.

A cease-and-desist order and four citations for a massage establishment was issued to Xin LLC on April 10.

The man told officers that he was receiving a massage at Rose Spa, which is listed on a website known to promote erotic services, when a man entered the spa, pointed a handgun and forced him to lie face down on the floor, police said. The man reported that the gunman took his wallet, $40 cash, his car keys and his cell phone, then fled through the front door, police said.

The man reported that he fled through the rear door of the business and ran to 7-Eleven to call 9-1-1, police said. Officers transported the man to his parked vehicle and he discovered a gym bag containing clothing and a pair of sunglasses valued at $400 were missing, police said. The man added that his cell phone last pinged to the 3800 block of West Berteau Avenue, police said.

Officers were unable to make contact with employees of Rose Spa, according to police. While officers were at the scene, a tow truck driver approached them and reported that he had seen multiple males leaving the business in the past and disposing of condoms on the street, police said. The man with the handgun was described as Black/Hispanic, wearing all black clothing and heavy set with facial hair, according to police.

A website for Rose Spa lists its location as the Elston address, with services available 24 hours a day, offering “young girls” as massage therapists and promoting body to body massages for $200 for 60 minutes.

There are no valid licenses listed for 4221 N. Elston on the business affairs website.

In March, a man reported being robbed at knifepoint at an an unlicensed bar where there have been reports of alleged prostitution in the 3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue, police said. The business affairs department said that it has received complaints about the establishment.

Also on the Northwest Side, an unlicensed spa reportedly has opened at 6308 N. Milwaukee Ave.