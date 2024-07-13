Man shot at Nagle-Foster intersection on Chicago’s NW Side

by BRIAN NADIG

An 18-year-old man was shot after a verbal altercation with another driver while waiting at a light at the Nagle-Foster intersection at about 6:20 a.m. Thursday, July 11, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A bullet went through a side window of the car and struck the driver, who was listed in serious but stable condition after being transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, according to police. The gunman fled in his own vehicle, police said.

Immediately after the shooting the injured man drove to the nearby Dunkin’ Donuts at 5205 N. Nagle Ave. and asked employees to call 911, police said.

Area Five detectives are asking any witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage of the incident to contact police.

The number of incidents in which someone was reported shot this year in the 16th District through July 7 was seven compared to five during the same period in 2023, according to police. In the neighboring 17th (Albany Park) District, 20 people have been shot this year compared to 17 during the same period last year.