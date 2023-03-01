A man was stabbed in his abdomen during a reported robbery at 11:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in the parking lot of the Amoco gas station, 4400 N. Cicero Ave., according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he was putting air in one of the tires of his car when another man approached and demanded his wallet, according to police. He also reported that after he responded he did not have his wallet, the assailant stabbed him and fled with his spare keys, heading north on Cicero Avenue, police said.

The man was scheduled to have surgery to check for possible internal injuries from the stabbing, police said.

The assailant was described as Black, 5-4 to 5-5 and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.