Man who fired gunshot at dueling rallies for Israel and Palestine released without being charged

A 39-year-old Chicago man was released without being charged after he discharged a gun during an incident in which Israel supporters and Palestinian supporters clashed on Sunday, Oct. 22, in the 3400 block of West Touhy Avenue, according to Lincolnwood police.

The man has a valid concealed carry license, and he was released after the Felony Review Unit of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office reviewed the case and declined to prosecute the man, the police department said in a news release.

In video footage posted on the X account 16th and 17th District Chicago Police Scanner, the man is seen chasing someone and then becomes surrounded by others who quickly disperse after the man pulls out a gun and reportedly fires a shot in the air. The man then places his gun on the ground as officers with their guns drawn approach and take him into custody.

No one was injured from the gunshot, police said.

(An image from the footage that is posted with this story shows police as they are about to take the man into custody.)

The incident occurred at the Lincolnwood Town Center mall, police said.

“This Sunday evening, a support Israel event took place in the 3400 block of Touhy Avenue in Skokie (in a building across from the mall). Approximately 200 protesters showed up in support of the Palestinian population in the Middle East.

“The Skokie Police Department initially took preventive measures by having a law enforcement mutual aid on standby prior to the event occurring. Due to several disturbances escalating outside the event, additional police resources were called to respond to the area to help the crowd and maintain order,” the release said.

Also in the area, an individual was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run but did not need to be transferred to a hospital for medical treatment, police said.

There also were reports of a Chicago police officer and two others being pepper sprayed during the event.