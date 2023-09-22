Maryville Crisis Nursery to hold Open House on Sept. 26

Maryville Crisis Nursey will hold an Open House on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. at 6650 W. Irving Park Road. Parking is available.

The Maryville Crisis Nursery provides free assistance to families in crisis, or who are actively working to avoid a crisis related to mental or physical health, employment, domestic violence, homelessness or other situations that place young children at risk of abuse, neglect or trauma.

“During their stay at the Nursery, children ages birth through 6 receive nurturing care in a safe environment that is designed to protect them from harmful experiences and the damaging effects of trauma,” said Tricia Fitzgerald, Crisis Nursery program director.

It is the only crisis nursery in the Chicago metropolitan area, serving some of the most vulnerable families in Cook, Lake and surrounding counties, according to Maryville. Families can avail of the services for a minimum of four hours and up to 72 hours, and they can use the Nursery for up to 30 times a year. It is open 365 days a year.

The Maryville Crisis Nursery also offers crisis counseling, developmental screenings, in-kind gifts, community advocacy, home visits, referrals to community resources, as well as parent support programs at the Tolton Peace Center in the Austin neighborhood.

For more information on the Maryville Crisis Nursery services, call the 24/7 Helpline at 773-205-3637, and to learn more about the Nursery visit: www.maryvilleacademy.org