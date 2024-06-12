‘Massive’ amount of cannabis found in warehouse after reported break-in

A warehouse identified by police as GP Wholesale, 6635 W. Irving Park Road, was broken into at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, June 9, and officers discovered a “massive amount of suspected cannabis in containers,” according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers responded to an alarm and discovered a garage door was damaged, police said. Officers tried to find a contact number for a key-holder when they discovered the large amount of suspected cannabis in the warehouse, police said. Officers were unable to make contact with an employee and it’s unclear if anything was missing, according to police. Two cameras were torn off from the building, police said. Area 5 detectives are investigating.