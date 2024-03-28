Old Irving Park garages damaged after vehicle stolen in Jefferson Park robbery set on fire

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

A man reported that his red 2022 Ford F-150 truck was stolen at gunpoint while he was in a parking lot at about 3:55 a.m. Saturday, March 23, in the 5000 block of North Cicero Avenue, and the same stolen truck was set on fire in the alley of the 4200 block of North Kildare Avenue, damaging several garages, according to police.

The 37-year-old man reported that a man opened the driver’s side door and pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys to the vehicle, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. The man reported that the gunman entered the truck and drove away south on Cicero, police said.

The man was described as Black, 5-10 and 220 pounds, and wearing a black puffy jacket and blue jeans.

About a half hour later the truck was dumped and set on fire in an alley in Old Irving Park.

Several residents of the 4200 blocks of North Kildare and Tripp avenues reported that their garages were damaged by fire at about 4:25 a.m. Saturday, March 23, after the stolen F-150 was set on fire in the alley between the two streets, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Two residents reported that they heard multiple popping sounds, saw smoke coming from the alley and called 911, according to police. One of the residents reported that he went outside to investigate and saw a red Ford F-150 truck on fire next to his garage, police said. The man reported that he saw the fire started to spread to his garage so he backed away, according to police.

The fire caused damage to five garages in the alley and also destroyed a sport utility vehicle parked in one of the garages, police said. No injuries were reported and there were no displacements as a result of the fire, according to police.

The Chicago Fire Department extinguished the fire and recovered a license plate from the Ford truck, police said. The license plate and vehicle description matched a vehicle that was reported stolen during the carjacking on Cicero, according to police.