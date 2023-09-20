Mayfair proposal for Lawrence includes small park, expanded Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru lane

by BRIAN NADIG

A redevelopment proposal in Mayfair at 4041-59 W. Lawrence Ave. calls for a mixed-use building, a community park with a mural and an expanded drive-through lane for an existing Dunkin’ Donuts.

The overall concept of the project was well received at the Sept. 14 virtual meeting of the Mayfair Civic Association, according to association president Ron Duplack.

Under the conceptual plans presented at the meeting, a former car repair shop at the west end of the site would be replaced with a two-story building with commercial space on the ground floor and three apartments on the second floor. The former repair shop has been vacant for years, Duplack said.

The existing Dunkin’ building on the east end of the site would remain, but the drive-through lane would run behind both the the new mixed-use structure and the doughnut shop, allowing for a longer queue space for waiting vehicles. The longer queue should help prevent cars from backing up onto Lawrence, Duplack said.

The most exciting feature of the proposal is a plan for a small park-like community plaza that would be located between the Dunkin’ and new building, Duplack said. It would include a mural and outdoor dining area, and it could host small concerts and other outdoor community events, Duplack said.

The project, which would include about 15 parking spaces, can be built under the property’s existing B3-1 zoning, but a special use from the Zoning Board of Appeals would be required to accommodate the expanded drive-through lane, according to a spokesperson for Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th).