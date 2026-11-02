Meet Chicago School Board District 1A candidates: Bannon vs. Luczak

by BRIAN NADIG

The Chicago School Board District 1A race is between incumbent Ed Bannon, who two years ago was appointed to the seat by Mayor Brandon Johnson, and retired Chicago police officer Margie Luczak, whose campaign has been endorsed by Far Northwest Side aldermen often at odds with the mayor’s administration.

The district includes all or parts of Norwood Park, Edison Park, Dunning, Jefferson Park and Edgebrook.

Bannon said that the board has been working with Chicago Public Schools superintendent Dr. Macquline King, who was appointed earlier this year, on setting collaborative goals and a mission to help achieve better financial accountability and improved academic performance in classrooms.

“We are underfunded by the state,” Bannon said. “We need to have a clear mission and show progress toward that mission, and … legislators may then approve more funds.”

Under the Illinois evidence-based funding formula for schools, Chicago is only at about 70 percent of its adequacy target, he said.

In her campaign, Luczak has been stressing the need for better accountability in the schools, questioning how both enrollment and test scores can be declining despite a $10 billion budget. A little more than half of what Chicago homeowners pay in property taxes goes toward the schools.

Luczak has said that she will oppose property tax increases and won’t approve budget shortfalls. She also has called for bringing back school resource officers to improve safety and to help students build positive relationships with police.

Luczak’s campaign has been endorsed by some of the more moderate and conservative members of the City Council, including aldermen Nicholas Sposato (38th), Anthony Napolitano (41st) and James Gardiner (45th). She also has been endorsed by the Chicago Tribune, and her donors include Illinois Network for Charter Schools Action and Chicago J. Dineen Lodge No. 7 PAC, which is affiliated with the police union.

Bannon has been endorsed by more progressive legislators, including state senators Ram Villivalam (D-8) and Robert Martwick (D-10) and state Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-19). Other endorsements include the Chicago Teachers Union, SEIU Illinois Council and Local 73, The People’s Lobby, Dems 45 and United Northwest Side.

Both Luczak and Bannon declined to discuss their preference for the next president of the school board, opting to focus comments on their own campaigns. Jessica Biggs, Hilario Dominguez and Victor Henderson are vying for the president’s seat on the board.

The 2026 election marks the first time in the city’s history that all seats on the school board will be elected. Currently the board has 21 members, with 11 being appointed by Mayor Johnson.

Also on the Northwest Side, Dr. Michelle Pierre and Claudia Peralta are vying for the District 1B seat. District 1B includes all or parts of Sauganash and Portage Park, Montclare.