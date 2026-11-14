by BRIAN NADIG The construction of a retail-residential development with 23 apartments at 4745-57 N. Milwaukee Ave. is set to kick off by the end of next spring, as demolition read story
Milwaukee-Giddings demo could start this month, as 23 apartments, commercial space planned for site
by BRIAN NADIG
The construction of a retail-residential development with 23 apartments at 4745-57 N. Milwaukee Ave. is set to kick off by the end of next spring, as demolition of the three existing buildings on the site could start this month.
The project would bring redevelopment to a block of Milwaukee Avenue in Jefferson Park plagued with vacant storefronts, which in some instances have been empty for decades.
The targeted development site, located at the northeast corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Giddings Street, was once home to several thriving businesses, including Neuman Bakery, Teresa II Polish Restaurant, Magnolia Banquets and even a bowing alley, the latter of which was destroyed during a roof collapse almost 50 years ago due to heavy snow. The two-story building at 4747-51 N. Milwaukee Ave. contains an architecturally decorative roofline.
Earlier this year Alfa Chicago Construction and Development, which has built multiple developments in Chicago, acquired the approximately 28,000-square-foot parcel.
Alpha hopes to start the demolition this month. A permit to demolish one of the buildings was issued Nov. 12, and permits for the other two buildings could be issued any day.
Plans call for a four-story building with 6,000 to 7,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and 23 apartments on the upper floors. There also would be 30 on-site parking spaces.
Alpha Chicago developer Wes Khan said that the project would be built within the site’s existing B3-2 zoning and that the goal is to start construction by next June at the latest. Permits for the new construction have been not been issued.
The building would be owned and managed by Alpha, which is relocating its headquarters to nearby Edison Park.
“We are digging our roots in here” Alpha developer Wes Khan said of the company’s commitment to the Northwest Side.
In March when Alpha acquired the property, Khan said that “Jefferson Park is one of my favorite neighborhoods in Chicago,” adding that he has many friends in the area.
A commercial tenant is still being sought for the Milwaukee-Giddings project, Khan said this week.
Also on the block, a daycare is planned for the former CVS building at 4777 N. Milwaukee Ave.
The pharmacy closed about six years ago. A construction permit is pending for the daycare project.
(photo by Frank Suerth)
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