Mona’s Sweet Spot bakery in Edgebrook closing, but owners hope to rebrand in a ‘different direction’

by BRIAN NADIG

﻿Mona’s Sweet Spot at 5412 W. Devon Ave. in Edgebrook is closing at the end of this year, but the owners hint of a rebranding and taking the dessert bakery in a “different direction” without a storefront.

Mona Claudia and David Flores opened the store in November of 2020, but their baking efforts also have been part of catering businesses associated with family members. In a Facebook post, Mona Claudia Flores posted the following:

“First off, we want to thank you all for getting us through this year! We are so grateful for those that have continually supported us and cheered us on. We couldn’t have gotten this far without you! We truly have felt the love! Thank you for always having our backs in every battle.”

She added that she especially has enjoyed helping families celebrate their milestones, including weddings, baby showers and birthdays. “I’ve made every birthday cake and watched your children grow, right before my very eyes. Which is why this is going to be so hard to do,” she said.

Flores cited two main reasons for the decision to close.

“There are many health issues that have arose within the last eight months that have made it simply impossible for me to keep going.

“Add to the mix, this ridiculous economy, inflation, etc. … it has become harder and harder to keep treading water as we all navigate thru the remains of the damage the pandemic caused on small businesses.

“I know I am not alone, and my heart breaks for everyone who had to make this decision and for those who are struggling with the decision. We are sadly seeing the extinction of small businesses right before our very eyes. This spiral will continue as life gets harder and harder and I have said it before and I will continue to say it. Hang on tight to those who you love and support their ventures! Don’t fear the future and when in doubt, look up!”

For fans of the bakery, there is hope its products will once again be available.

“There is a silver lining to every cloud! Although we will no longer have a storefront, we do plan on doing a little rebranding and taking a different direction to merge a little better with the times and my health.

“I don’t have all the details yet. I do plan on keeping this (Facebook) page open and will keep you guys updated. I am taking the month of January to do a sabbatical to pray and meditate on God’s word and what He wants me to do with the future.”

Plans are being made to sell off the equipment inside the shop after Jan. 1. “Or if anyone wants to take over the spot and start their own bakery, please contact me, and let’s talk,”’she posted.

David Flores said that the bakery has been flooded with orders since news of the planned closing was posted and that he and Mona truly appreciate the neighborhood and all of their customers. “It’s nice to know how much people care,” he said.

The last day of operations will be Sunday, Dec. 31, he said.

The store plans to be open daily through New Year’s Eve, except for Dec. 25 and 26 when it will be closed.

On Facebook many people wished the Flores family well with their future endeavors and said the dessert shop will be missed.

“I’m so sorry to hear this but your health is more important than anything else. Take care of you. You have made some amazing cakes for our family that will always be remembered,” a fan of Mona’s Sweet Spot posted.

More information about the bakery is available at www.monasweetspot.com

“ At Mona’s Sweet Spot we strive to give you the ultimate flavor in every bite. From locally sourced products to imported essences and recipes from around the globe. From Romania to Mexico to England to the Middle East. Our custom cakes and cupcakes at Mona’s you will find the best dessert store in Chicago.”